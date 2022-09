New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Curbio Inc. The complaint, targeting Megan Miller and Il Sun Yoo, arises from unpaid invoices for construction services provided by Curbio to the defendants for a home improvement project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03619, Curbio, Inc. v. Miller et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 09, 2022, 6:26 PM