Who Got The Work

Micah Randall Prude and Weston J. Mumme of Holland & Knight have stepped in to defend MHM Health Professionals Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Jan. 23 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Bruckner Burch PLLC and Josephson Dunlap LLP on behalf of hourly-paid employees who contend that they were not paid for meal breaks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark, is 4:23-cv-00071, Cupp v. Centene Corporation.

Health Care

March 10, 2023, 7:18 AM