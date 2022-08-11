Cuomo Lawsuit Says AG Was Obligated to Defend Him Against Se...

News From Law.com

New York's top prosecutor was "in dereliction of her duties" by leaving former Gov. Andrew Cuomo undefended in a sexual harassment claim brought by a state police trooper against him last year, a lawsuit filed in a Manhattan trial court alleges. Cuomo's New York City-based lawyer, Rita Glavin, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday against Attorney General Letitia James, asking the court to order the state to pay for his legal expenses in the lawsuit against Cuomo by the state trooper.

New York

August 11, 2022, 5:48 PM