News From Law.com

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday filed a complaint with an attorney grievance committee alleging the New York attorney general displayed professional misconduct in her investigation into sexual harassment claims against him. Cuomo's complaint against state Attorney General Letitia James and two special deputies who helped with the investigation said James "cynically manipulated a legal process for personal, political gain."

New York

September 13, 2022, 4:08 PM