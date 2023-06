News From Law.com

The professor believed to have filed the first lawsuit under New York's revenge porn law is seeking an inquest into damages after a Manhattan judge granted her motion for partial summary judgment. Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth on Tuesday granted Dr. Spring Chenoa Cooper's motion for partial summary judgment, finding her former partner Ryan Broems liable for violating the "revenge porn" law, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

