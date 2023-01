New Suit

Clyde & Co. removed a personal injury lawsuit against Virgin Atlantic Thursday to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Troy S. Griffith on behalf of Maxine Cunningham, who contends she sustained injuries when she was hit by a food cart. The case is 1:23-cv-00220, Cunningham v. Virgin Atlantic Airways, Ltd. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 12, 2023, 4:28 PM