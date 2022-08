Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Hologic, a medical technology company, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged age-based discrimination, was filed by Duffie Law on behalf of Patricia Cunningham. The case is 0:22-cv-61588, Cunningham v. Hologic, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 26, 2022, 11:35 AM