Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against First Republic Bank to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Jerry J. Cunningham, accuses the defendant of refusing to return the plaintiff's note draft despite a written request on Apr. 10, four weeks before First Republic collapsed. The case is 1:23-cv-01233, Cunningham v. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

May 17, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Jerry J. Cunningham

defendants

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as Receiver for First Republic Bank

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property