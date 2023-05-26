Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall & Evans on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Fort Collins, Officer Jason Haferman and Sergeant Allen Heaton to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by the Life & Liberty Law Office on behalf of Jesse Cunningham, is part of a string of cases accusing Haferman of systemically making false DUI arrests in order to pad his record and increase state funding for the police department. Haferman, who resigned in December after an internal investigation, is also accused of regularly muting or deactivating his body camera while confronting citizens. The case is 1:23-cv-01342, Cunningham v. City of Fort Collins et al.

Government

May 26, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesse Cunningham

defendants

City of Fort Collins

Corporal Redacted

Jason Haferman

Sergeant Allen Heaton

defendant counsels

Hall & Evans

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation