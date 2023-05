Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Buckeye State Credit Union to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Spitz Law on behalf of a former member service associate who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for requesting time off to care for her son, who suffers from sickle cell disease. The case is 1:23-cv-01072, Cunningham v. Buckeye State Credit Union et al.

Ohio

May 26, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Sha'Mika Cunningham

Plaintiffs

Spitz Law

defendants

Buckeye State Credit Union

Jason Flender

Kelley King

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA