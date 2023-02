New Suit - Employment

CVS Health, CVS Pharmacy, the Village of Pelham Manor and other defendants were sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Advocates for Justice on behalf of two female former employees who contend they were wrongfully terminated and that the plaintiffs 'considered men more of a deterrent to potential shoplifting activity.' The case is 7:23-cv-01328, Cunningham et al v. CVS Health Corporation et al.