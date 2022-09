New Suit - ERISA

The Prudential Insurance Co. of America was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which challenges the denial of disability benefits, was brought by Pond Lehockey LLP on behalf of Karyn Cummings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03610, Cummings v. The Prudential Insurance Company Of America.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 2:02 PM