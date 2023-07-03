Who Got The Work

Gregory S. Bean and Allison Strayer of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for the GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed on May 15 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Commonwealth Law Group and the Halperin Law Center on behalf of a Lawrenceville Correctional Center inmate asserting that he and his family became victims of extortion due to the defendants' lack of protection from gang activity. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young, is 3:23-cv-00327, Cummings v. The GEO Group, Inc.

Real Estate

July 03, 2023, 5:18 AM

