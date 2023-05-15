New Suit

The GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The case was filed by Commonwealth Law Group and Halperin Law Center on behalf of a Lawrenceville Correctional Center inmate asserting that he and his family became victims of extortion due to the defendants' lack of protection from gang activity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00327, Cummings v. The GEO Group, Inc.

Nicholas Cummings

Commonwealth Law Group

The GEO Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation