New Suit - Securities Class Action

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of misleading investors about the status of the company's New Drug Application to treat certain cancers with poziotinib. According to the complaint, Spectrum issued a press release on Nov. 25 announcing that the NDA had been denied. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10677, Cummings v. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 19, 2022, 7:58 PM