Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wicker, Smith, O'Hara, McCoy & Ford on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against CVS Health and CVS Pharmacy to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by the Sekou Clarke Law Group on behalf of the Estate of Uken Cummings, contends that the plaintiff was robbed, shot with an assault rifle and run over while in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy. The case is 6:23-cv-01244, Cummings v. CVS Health Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephanie Thompson

Uken Cummings

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Shamosh 5, LLC

defendant counsels

Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims