New Suit - Employment Class Action

Factory Mutual Insurance Company a/k/a FM Global was slapped with an employment class action Monday in Texas Eastern District Court over the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The complaint contends that the insurance company wrongfully denied employees' requests for religious accommodations or exemptions to the mandate. The plaintiffs are backed by SL Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00444, Culver et al v. Factory Mutual Insurance Company (Fmic aka "FM Global").

Insurance

November 22, 2022, 5:33 AM