Culture War Hypotheticals Dominate in California Pork Law Ch...

News From Law.com

State laws on gender-affirming surgery, quickly becoming a major culture war issue, were on the mind Tuesday of at least one justice during the U.S. Supreme Court's argument over a California ban on the sale of pork from sows housed in ways inconsistent with the state's standards. Justice Amy Coney Barrett raised the gender-affirming surgery theoretical in a blizzard of hypotheticals posed by the justices as they explored whether the so-called dormant commerce clause is violated by California's law.

California

October 11, 2022, 4:14 PM