New Suit - Trade Secrets

Cultural Experiences Abroad filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employees Catherine Colon, John Christian and other defendants on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Squire Patton Boggs, accuses the defendants of downloading trade secrets and confidential information in violation of an Equity Purchase Agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00564, Cultural Experiences Abroad LLC v. Colon et al.

Delaware

May 23, 2023, 12:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Cultural Experiences Abroad, LLC

Plaintiffs

Squire Patton Boggs

defendants

Catherine Colon

Gerard Christian

Graham Wilkinson

John Christian

Nicholas Stawasz

