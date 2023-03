Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Law Office of Brent R. Cole on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against North Slope Borough to Alaska District Court. The complaint, over trespass claims, was filed by Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt on behalf of Cully Corporation Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-00001, Cully Corporation, Inc. v. North Slope Borough et al.

Real Estate

March 02, 2023, 8:27 AM