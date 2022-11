New Suit - Consumer

Travel & Leisure, the Orlando-based timeshare company formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, and other defendants were sued Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09700, Cullum et al v. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Corp. et al.