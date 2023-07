Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hedger Friend on Monday removed a toxic tort lawsuit against BNSF Railway to Montana District Court. The suit, filed by the Bechtold Law Firm and Heenan & Cook on behalf of Chad Cullum, Shala Cullum and Mike George, accuses BNSF of allowing gasoline and other toxic substances to migrate into soil and groundwater on the plaintiffs' property in Carbon County. The case is 1:23-cv-00082, Cullum et al. v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

July 17, 2023, 4:54 PM

