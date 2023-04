Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a false advertising lawsuit against Tesla to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Capstone Law on behalf of Joseph Cullis, accuses Tesla of concealing its inability to provide proximate and timely repair services. The case is 2:23-cv-00798, Cullis v. Tesla Inc. et al.

April 28, 2023, 2:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Cullis

Plaintiffs

Capstone Law Apc

defendants

Tesla Motors, Inc.

Tesla, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract