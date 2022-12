New Suit

Nike and 156 Fifth Avenue Corp. were sued Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, which alleges the presence of architectural elements at Nike that function as barriers to wheelchair access, was brought by Parker Hanski LLC on behalf of Datwan Cullins. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10288, Cullins v. 156 Fifth Avenue Corp. et al.