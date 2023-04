Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Knight on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Security Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Assurant, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Greenberg Ramón-Alonso & Urbano on behalf of Delcie Cullin and Thomas Cullin. The case is 0:23-cv-60655, Cullin et al v. American Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 3:05 PM

