Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against FedEx to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Simmons Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was forced to work excessive hours without receiving breaks or overtime pay. The case is 2:23-cv-06379, Cullen v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 04, 2023, 8:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Craig Cullen

defendants

FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

Does 1 through 50, inclusive.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation