Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie McCamey & Chilcote on Tuesday removed a toxic tort lawsuit against Norfolk Southern to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorneys Holly Hanni and Katherine Rudzik on behalf of Davidson Culixte, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of businesses and residents who were allegedly exposed to toxic chemicals released from a Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The case is 4:23-cv-00600, Culixte v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 21, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Davidson Culixte

Plaintiffs

Holly Hanni

Katherine E. Rudzik

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims