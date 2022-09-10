Who Got The Work

Rashmee Sinha and Erika Hannah Rosenblum of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have stepped in to represent Mohamed Altawil, Aziz Hamood and other defendants in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations in poultry and meat packing. The suit was filed July 27 in New York Eastern District Court by Harrison, Harrison & Associates Ltd. on behalf of Antony Cujcuy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:22-cv-04433, Cujcuy v. Jamaica Poultry Corp et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 10, 2022, 11:37 AM