Who Got The Work

Eric T. Evans of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Brio Italian Grille and Earl Enterprises in a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The suit was filed March 31 in New Jersey District Court by Agrapidis & Maroules on behalf of Tamika Cuffy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:23-cv-01820, Cuffy v. Brio Italian Grille et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 15, 2023, 7:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Tamika Cuffy

Plaintiffs

Agrapidis & Maroules, PC

defendants

ABC Corp I-III

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille

Earl Enterprises

Earl Enterprises

John Doe I-III

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims