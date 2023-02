New Suit - Copyright

Univision was sued for copyright infringement on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographer Chris Cuffaro, accuses the defendant of posting the plaintiff's photo of the rock band Nirvana on the website tudn.com without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00873, Cuffaro v. Univision Communications Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 02, 2023, 7:59 PM