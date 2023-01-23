Who Got The Work

Ashley Bryne Akapo and Rory J. McEvoy of Akerman have stepped in to defend Mount Sinai Health System Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case, filed Dec. 8 in New York Southern District Court by Phillips and Associates on behalf of Jessica Cuevas, contends that Cuevas was wrongfully terminated for reporting others when they failed to follow safety practices and medical protocol. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, is 1:22-cv-10388, Cuevas v. Mount Sinai Health System, Inc.

Health Care

January 23, 2023, 10:52 AM