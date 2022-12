New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates sued Mount Sinai Health System Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Jessica Cuevas. The suit contends that Cuevas was wrongfully terminated for reporting others when they failed to follow safety practices and medical protocol. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10388, Cuevas v. Mount Sinai Health System, Inc.

Health Care

December 09, 2022, 11:21 AM