Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., a pizza restaurant chain, on Monday removed an employment class action to California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Offices of Mark Yablonovich on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt hourly paid employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Little Caesar is represented by Fisher & Phillips. The case is 5:23-cv-03166, Cuevas v. Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
June 27, 2023, 4:50 AM