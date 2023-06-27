Removed To Federal Court

Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., a pizza restaurant chain, on Monday removed an employment class action to California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Offices of Mark Yablonovich on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt hourly paid employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Little Caesar is represented by Fisher & Phillips. The case is 5:23-cv-03166, Cuevas v. Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 27, 2023, 4:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Jose Cuevas

defendants

Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination