New Suit - Class Action

Bloomberg d/b/a Bloomberg.com was slapped with a digital privacy class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with the use of a Facebook tracking pixel on the company's website. The suit, brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Bailey Glasser LLP, accuses Bloomberg of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing visitors' personally identifiable information and viewing history to Facebook without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04860, Cuevas v. Bloomberg L.P.