Who Got The Work

Joseph J. Lynett and Melisa Panagakos of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Denver SE Hotel LLC in a pending class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Oct. 20 in Colorado District Court by Shadinger Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:22-cv-02759, Cuesta et al. v. Denver SE Hotel LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 05, 2022, 10:25 AM