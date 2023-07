Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over life insurance proceeds, was filed pro se by Jimmy Cuellar. The case is 1:23-cv-01075, Cuellar v. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America.

Insurance

July 19, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Jimmy Cuellar

defendants

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations