Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Swisslog Logistics to California Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid sales commissions, was filed by Kingfisher Law on behalf of a former sales director. The case is 5:23-cv-00422, Cuellar v. Swisslog Logistics Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 10, 2023, 6:32 PM