Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Homesite Insurance Company to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Banck Law and Leger & Shaw on behalf of Sally Cuccia. The case is 3:22-cv-00694, Cuccia v. Homesite Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 7:07 PM