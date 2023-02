New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

CentraState Healthcare System and Atlantic Health System were hit with a data breach class action Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, arising from a Dec. 2022 ransomware attack, was filed by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; Seeger Weiss; Nussbaum Law Group; and Criden & Love. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01075, Cubides et al v. CentraState Healthcare System, Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 23, 2023, 7:25 PM