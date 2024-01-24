Cuban American Bar Associations Gala Takes on Year 50 With T...

News From Law.com

The Cuban American Bar Association will celebrate its 50th annual installation Gala Saturday in the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, with the theme, "Oro de Ley." Javier A. Ley-Soto, general counsel for Miami-Dade College, will be sworn in at the event as president of CABA. He said the theme underscores the importance of remembering the past to inform the future, as reflected in the logo for the event featuring the downtown Miami skyline with the Freedom Tower mirroring El Morro, a historical landmark in Havana, Cuba.

