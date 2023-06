News From Law.com International

Cuatrecasas has brought on two veteran partners from Portuguese law firm PLMJ to join its operation in Lisbon. Serena Cabrita Neto has joined the Spanish law firm in its tax area, and Sofia Gomes da Costa in real estate and urban planning. Both partners are already working in Cuatrecasas's Lisbon office, just down the street from PLMJ in the city center. Both hires will be based in Lisbon.

Europe

June 28, 2023, 5:16 AM

nature of claim: /