Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Christensen & Jensen on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Dominion Energy, a Virginia-based energy and utilities company, and other defendants to Utah District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-00489, Cuara v. Rocky Mountain Power et al.

Energy

July 28, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Constantino R. Cuara

defendants

Dominion Energy

American Cordius International

British Colombia Investment

Rocky Mountain Power

defendant counsels

Christensen Jensen

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation