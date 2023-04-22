Who Got The Work

7-Eleven has retained lawyers Daniel M. Young and Amy L. Hansell of Ward Greenberg to fend off a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 8 in New Jersey District Court by Alsaidi Chang Hamdan on behalf of CTE Electrical Contracting, seeks payment of apprximately $43,000 for the supply of three generators. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:23-cv-01313, CTE Electrical Contracting v. Shell USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 22, 2023, 12:37 PM

Plaintiffs

CTE Electrical Contracting

Plaintiffs

Joseph Chang & Associates LLC

defendants

7-Eleven, Inc.

BP, PLC

Motor Parkway Development Corporation

Shell USA, Inc.

Steve Keshtgar

defendant counsels

Ward Greenberg Heller And Reidy Llp

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract