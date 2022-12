New Suit - Patent

Verizon Communications was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Ramey LLP on behalf of CTD Networks LLC, asserts four patents for network security systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01306, Ctd Networks LLC, v. Verizon Communications, Inc..

Telecommunications

December 28, 2022, 12:06 PM