New Suit - Patent

Palo Alto Networks, a multinational cybersecurity company based in Santa Clara, Calif., was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The court case was brought by Ramey LLP on behalf of CTD Networks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01304, CTD Networks, LLC v. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Cybersecurity

December 27, 2022, 6:51 PM