New Suit - Trade Secrets

Epstein Becker & Green filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of CT Corporation System, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wolters Kluwer. The suit targets two former CT employees for allegedly misappropriating confidential business information and trade secrets in favor of direct competitors, Computershare Governance Services Inc. and Computershare Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10152, CT Corporation System v. Computershare Limited et al.