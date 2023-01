Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ice Miller and DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise & Wiederkehr on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against SteriLumen Inc. and Max Munn to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for consulting services, was filed by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on behalf of C&T Consulting Group d/b/a CTREN. The case is 1:23-cv-00017, C&T Consulting Group LLC v. SteriLumen Inc. et al.

Business Services

January 04, 2023, 5:59 PM