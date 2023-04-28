Squire Patton Boggs partner Matthew R. Rogers has entered an appearance for U-Haul Co. of California in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case, over damages arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed March 14 in Nevada District Court by the Claggett & Sykes Law Firm on behalf of CT Belt-Wright. The complaint also names Lyft among the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro, is 2:23-cv-00400, CT Belt-Wright v. Lyft, Inc. et al.
April 28, 2023, 10:29 AM