Who Got The Work

Squire Patton Boggs partner Matthew R. Rogers has entered an appearance for U-Haul Co. of California in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case, over damages arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed March 14 in Nevada District Court by the Claggett & Sykes Law Firm on behalf of CT Belt-Wright. The complaint also names Lyft among the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro, is 2:23-cv-00400, CT Belt-Wright v. Lyft, Inc. et al.

Technology

April 28, 2023, 10:29 AM

Plaintiffs

CT Belt-Wright

Plaintiffs

Claggett & Sykes Law Firm

defendants

Lyft, Inc.

CT Belt-Wright

Jake Lafata

U-Haul Co. of California

defendant counsels

Reisman Sorokac

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

Wolfe Wyman

Squire Patton Boggs

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute