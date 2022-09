New Suit

CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Kentucky Western District Court over claims related to real property. The case, brought by Boehl Stopher & Graves, targets Joyce M. Johnson Fain and other defendants over right-of-way claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00116, CSX Transportation, Inc. v. Johnson Graham et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 01, 2022, 3:43 PM