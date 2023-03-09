New Suit - Employment

CSX Transportation sued Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division-International Brotherhood of Teamsters and other defendants Thursday in Florida Middle District Court for alleged violations of the Railway Labor Act. The court case, brought by Jones Day and McGuireWoods, seeks an injunction enjoining the defendants from striking over alleged payroll discrepancies. The Brotherhood is represented by Herzfeld Suetholz Gastel Leniski and Wall. The case is 3:23-cv-00261, CSX Transportation, Inc. v. Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of International Brotherhood of Teamsters et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 09, 2023, 12:01 PM